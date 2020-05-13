Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I take most of my pictures in a radius of about 10 km around where I live. Partly due to time reasons, but partly also because I believe that there is beauty everywhere and I like the challenge to find compositions off the beaten tracks. Agriculture makes things easier and more difficult at the same time. More difficult because there aren’t any virgin landscapes where I live, the hand of man is always visible. On the other side, every year – based on what the farmers grow on their fields – the scenery looks different, especially when it comes to my beloved canola fields.

There is a window of maybe 3-4 weeks when they shine bright-yellow, and I always eagerly wait for dramatic dark skies to provide contrast against the yellow canola fields. This is spring colors to me. In this image I used the two yellow patches to guide the viewer toward the group of trees.