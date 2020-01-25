Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There had been a major storm the previous day that had whipped up the normally calm Mediterranean into a tempestuous sea. The weather was poor when I left my house so, unusually, I had gone to Mojacar without my camera. When I saw this scene, I immediately drove back and collected my camera, tripod, and wellington boots. I chose a location where the outgoing surf would create some lead-in curves towards the interesting rock formation and used a 10 stop ND filter to give me a long exposure time. I had to push the tripod legs well into the sand so that the triopd remained stable as the top sand tended to liquify with the incoming and outgoing water.

I always shoot with the camera set to Manual when I'm shooting with the 10 stop filter as I prefer to control the exposure that way rather than messing around with the over/under exposure adjustment with aperture prioity. Unfortunately, not long after taking this photo I was hit by the "big one". I found myself on my back and completely covered by the sea. I clung on to the base of my tripod hoping that I could keep hold of it and the camera. Fortunately, I did not get swept away and my camera survived but the tripod was never quite the same again. I particularly like the lead-in curves and the almost monochromatic tones resulting from the heavily overcast conditions. A blue Mediterranean sky would not have worked with this image.