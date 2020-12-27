All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The magnificent Moeraki Boulders approximately 50 of them, are round spherical stones and range from 0,5 to 2,2 meters in diameter. They were formed by the cementation of mudstone in Paleocene and it took 4 to 5,5 million years to do so. A truly unique sight to see and only during low tide. I was lucky because I had about an hour to take photos and then a really violent storm with consecutive lightnings took place forcing me to take cover in the only nearby cafe.