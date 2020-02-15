Moel Siabod, Snowdonia, Wales by Mike Marshall

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The plan of the day was to get a sunrise picture of Snowdon, looking into the Cwm or the "horseshoe". Normally viewpoints for this are on roads and there are no roads overlooking the view. The mountain opposite Carnedd y Cribau had the perfect view from its summit. so the plan was made to climb this early morning (4am start) to reach the summit in time for the sunrise.

There are not a lot of defined paths up this mountain and after a very wet winter so far, the hillside was essentially a bog, which made for a difficult ascent with all the correct winter gear on. The top half of the climb was made in fog and there were some doubts whether it would clear. We arrived on the summit and the fog was already starting to clear. The mountain to the side of us Moel Siabod was clearing and the sun just starting to pop over the horizon. A frantic rush ensued to grab this shot, after getting our down gear on as the wind and temp on the summit was bitter. 13 secs on this and it was a no filter day for me as a change.