My girlfriend and I were holed up on this beautiful, tiny Island off the coast of Palawan in the Philippines and I had resisted the urge to pick up my camera for all of a day. I usually shoot mountain-scapes so a tropical island is not my usual subject matter. Having had no luck with the light on my first attempt that morning, I ventured out in the brilliant and harsh post lunch sunshine with absolutely no expectations. What I found was still, glassy water as far as the eye could see, protected by a reef aways out to sea.