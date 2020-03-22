Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was really excited to finally get to Milford Sound at the south west tip of the South Island of New Zealand. In my private equity days I used to travel quite frequently to Auckland in the North Island, but ventured south much less frequently and never as far south as Milford Sound. Called the "eighth wonder of the world" by Rudyard Kipling, Milford Sound is actually a fiord carved out by glaciers during the Ice Age. It is also reportedly the wettest place in New Zealand with annual rainfall in excess of 250 inches. So it was unsurprising that the April afternoon that we showed up was very overcast with intermittent rain showers. Although the cloud cover meant that there would be no spectacular color at sunset, the soft light conditions suited me just fine.

Climbing down to a rocky beach from one end of the fiord, I was immediately attracted to the iconic Mitre Peak and its reflection in the calm waters of the fiord. Wanting to get a more unique shot, I was pleased to find an interesting piece of wood from a fallen tree jutting out into the water which I was able to arrange to frame the reflection of the peak as a foreground for my image. I was even more pleased when a White Heron showed up on the scene and waded almost on command into the reflection of Mitre Peak. I was later told that fewer than 200 of these White Herons live in New Zealand, so I feel very fortunate indeed to have captured an image of this one.