Misty Landscapes Assignment Winner • Milan Gonda

Bela-Dulice, Turiec, Slovakia

This area of Turiec region in northern Slovakia is sometimes referred to as Tuscany of Turiec. It is a rural landscape with rolling hills, villages, winding roads, tree alleys and patches of woodland.

Personally, I enjoy photographing small details of this landscape. It is a perfect subject for abstract photography with a plethora of bold lines, geometric shapes and contrasting colours. I also love the place because the colours change not only as the seasons progress but they also change from year to year due to the fact that the crops are never the same in these fields. However, the real …

Read the full story in the magazine

Follow us