Assignment Winners

Misty Landscapes Assignment Winner • Milan Gonda

Misty Landscapes Assignment Winner • Milan Gonda
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Bela-Dulice, Turiec, Slovakia

This area of Turiec region in northern Slovakia is sometimes referred to as Tuscany of Turiec. It is a rural landscape with rolling hills, villages, winding roads, tree alleys and patches of woodland.

Personally, I enjoy photographing small details of this landscape. It is a perfect subject for abstract photography with a plethora of bold lines, geometric shapes and contrasting colours. I also love the place because the colours change not only as the seasons progress but they also change from year to year due to the fact that the crops are never the same in these fields. However, the real …

Milan Gonda, Slovakia

I am a professional landscape and travel photographer based in Slovakia. I specialise in photographing Greek landscapes and travel destinations. Besides contributing to various stock image agencies, I also work directly for clients in travel industry.

