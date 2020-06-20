Mist over Mount Kent, Stanley, Falkland Islands by Simon Verrechia

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Mount Kent is situated approximately 20km west of Stanley, the Falkland Islands capital.

On a cold but clear May afternoon, I started out on a hike from Wall Mountain to Mount Harriet.

Typical of the Falkland Islands are the relentless, strong winds that can make photography here quite challenging.

The terrain is varied with a mixture of peat, heather, long white grass and the slippery quartzite rocks.

Stone runs made up of thousands of these quartzite rocks literally look like stone rivers when viewed from the air.

After a brief but fairly steep trek up the west side of Wall Mountain, I found shelter from the bitterly cold wind behind some rocks.

It was then that I looked over towards the west and saw the spectacular view of Mount Kent.

After finding a suitable location to set up the tripod, I tried a few shots, finally deciding on a portrait view:

A scattering of larger quartzite rocks in the foreground, the Mount Kent Road seemed to divide the landscape perfectly.

The stone run leads onto the steep slopes of Mount Kent.

I took the first shot but then noticed the mist rolling over the peak. It was moving fast and the sky was changing so quickly.

I waited patiently. Shutter pressed, capturing this image.

Just after this shot was taken, the mist continued on its journey and out of the frame.

I also continued on the hike and witnessed breathtaking views from the peak of Wall Mountain, finally finishing at the far side of Mount Harriet.