Picture Story

One of my favorite things about living in Minnesota is the change of color in the autumn. Every year the timing and intensity of the color is different. When the color starts to change and the vibrancy of the color, depend on several factors. Those factors include how much rain and sunshine we have gotten and the temperatures. A warm moist spring and summer, followed by a cool sunny autumn, can bring out the best autumn color.

Minneopa State Park is a beautiful park located just outside of the city of Mankato, Minnesota. The falls are easy to access and have two parts. This photo is taken of the upper falls. The lower falls are located about 20 feet further down the creek. The word Minneopa is derived from the Dakota language and is interpreted to mean "water falling twice."