Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

In Minnesota, it is not uncommon to get snow in October. We usually just get a few flakes that melt when they hit the ground. Like everything else in 2020, this year was different. In the middle of October, we got an actual snowstorm with six inches of wet heavy snow and strong winds. This photo was taken a few days after the storm, after some of the snow had melted. After about a week of cloudy days, the sun finally came out! I knew I had to get out to take photos or miss the autumn color completely. After the temperatures drop below freezing, the leaves begin to turn brown and fall off. Luckily the trees in this photo were protected from the wind.