User Icon
You are at:»»Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

By on 0 Comments

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer
Views: 997

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In Minnesota, it is not uncommon to get snow in October. We usually just get a few flakes that melt when they hit the ground. Like everything else in 2020, this year was different. In the middle of October, we got an actual snowstorm with six inches of wet heavy snow and strong winds. This photo was taken a few days after the storm, after some of the snow had melted. After about a week of cloudy days, the sun finally came out! I knew I had to get out to take photos or miss the autumn color completely. After the temperatures drop below freezing, the leaves begin to turn brown and fall off. Luckily the trees in this photo were protected from the wind.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®