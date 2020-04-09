Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Living within sight of the tallest mountain range in North-Eastern Australia means one thing - lots of rain. Mt Bartle Frere, the tallest peak is recognized as one of the wettest places on Earth with an average rainfall of over 8 meters or around 300 inches. A really wet year can result in over 15 meters falling, mainly on the Eastern slopes.

To the west of the range lies the Atherton Tablelands, an area known for its rich volcanic soil, lush rainforest and wonderful waterfalls.

Ellinjaa Falls is situated on Ellinjaa Ck in the shadow of the mountain near the small town of Millaa Millaa on what is known as "the waterfall circuit", a tourist route on which lies several beautiful falls, the best known of which is Millaa Millaa Falls, a stunning 20 meter straight drop.

Ellinjaa, though smaller and less well known is, in my opinion the prettiest of all. The smaller size allows the trees to canopy over the top of the falls and the lower volume of water means a shallower run off allowing protruding rocks and driftwood to provide a much more pleasant foreground.

From a purely photographic point of view, the small swimming area means that the crowds tend to congregate at the larger falls making this one much easier to shoot. Even in the middle of a bright, sunny day, the rainforest canopy is a great "filter" and can provide some incredible light rays bouncing around the falls.