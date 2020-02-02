Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was hoping for the northern lights to visible from Talacre in North Wales (where I've previously seen them) but by eye nothing was visible. Instead, I focused on the arch of the Milky Way over the lighthouse. When processing, however, a faint pink glow along the horizon turned out to be the Aurora after all!

Taken with a broken camera after I dropped it in a puddle! Bulb mode didn't work any more, so I used multiple shorter exposures and stacked for noise reduction.