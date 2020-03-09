Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During the late summer, I'm fortunate enough to be able to capture part of the Milky Way from the property around my cottage. For this image, I ventured onto the golf course with the intention of showing the milky way in the water hazard's reflection. Shot using my Rokinon 14mm lens, I'm quite pleased with how the final image turned out.