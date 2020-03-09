User Icon
Milky Way over Bellmere, Keene, Ontario, Canada by Jim Babbage

Reflections Assignment


During the late summer, I'm fortunate enough to be able to capture part of the Milky Way from the property around my cottage. For this image, I ventured onto the golf course with the intention of showing the milky way in the water hazard's reflection. Shot using my Rokinon 14mm lens, I'm quite pleased with how the final image turned out.

