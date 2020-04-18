Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had visited New Zealand previously but had never visited Milford Sound, so when I travelled again in 2011, I booked a half day boat trip to see this spectacular fjord. The weather on the drive in had been very good, the weather on South Island is a bit like ours in England, very unreliable and unpredictable, however, on the morning of the trip the weather gods were with us and we had a very calm and fairly sunny day. The captain of the ship we were on informed us that he would get as close to some of the waterfalls as was safely possible, also warning us that we should if possible, wear some waterproofs as the spray would be like being out in the rain. That proved to be the biggest problem when taking the pictures, keeping the front of the lens free from water.

The scale of the waterfall is hard to imagine and being so close proved impossible to get a full length picture of the falls, as soon as you pointed your camera upwards it was covered in spray, so I had to make do with a photograph of the bottom section of the falls as they met the waters in the sound, and although I had a reasonable shutter speed of 1/125 sec it has still allowed the water to blur slightly, which I thinks gives some idea of the speed that the water was falling.

Milford Sound and the drive in and out (121km from Te Anau) are a photographer’s delight, with so many sites to see, explore and photograph that I am surprised that I did ever make it to the sound itself.