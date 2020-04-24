User Icon
Milford, New Hampshire, USA by Michael Heiner

While on a cross-country road trip out west to visit my parents, I heard rumor that Grand Falls (appropriately nick-named "Chocolate Falls" was flowing. Since this only happens a couple months during the year, I detoured down south to try and capture it. I arrived at 4:30 in the morning and decided to rest for half an hour before looking for my composition. As fate would have it, I fell asleep and by the time I woke up it was much brighter than I had planned.

I had to find a good composition on the fly and as I approached the front of the falls the sunrise gave these gorgeous pastel colors. I rushed to get my camera on the tripod and was able to get this one photo with the colors from the sun rise. By the time I made it to my next spot, the color had already started to fade. It was a pleasant surprise afterwards to see the result, with the chocolate colors of the waterfall mixed with the pastel colors from the sky.

