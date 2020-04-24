Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While on a cross-country road trip out west to visit my parents, I heard rumor that Grand Falls (appropriately nick-named "Chocolate Falls" was flowing. Since this only happens a couple months during the year, I detoured down south to try and capture it. I arrived at 4:30 in the morning and decided to rest for half an hour before looking for my composition. As fate would have it, I fell asleep and by the time I woke up it was much brighter than I had planned.

I had to find a good composition on the fly and as I approached the front of the falls the sunrise gave these gorgeous pastel colors. I rushed to get my camera on the tripod and was able to get this one photo with the colors from the sun rise. By the time I made it to my next spot, the color had already started to fade. It was a pleasant surprise afterwards to see the result, with the chocolate colors of the waterfall mixed with the pastel colors from the sky.