It was in December and I have been in the nice picturesque village Mijas near Malaga in southern Spain. In the afternoon suddenly the light become very nice with haze over the landscape. The hills and the houses become embedded in a beautiful soft light. It was like a dream landscape. For me it looked more like painting or landscape in Disney movie. To catch the feeling of the moment I made a HDR image with three different exposures .