All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living within 20 minutes of Micheldever Woods near Winchester, I aim to make a yearly trip to capture the bluebells covering the floor of the woods with a spring sunrise. I have differing success when looking to capture this shot, dependant on how early or late into bluebell season I visit.

For this image, I set off early morning around 5:30am and arrived at the woods just before 6am. The sun had not yet risen, but I knew by the time I had made it to the location I wanted to shoot, the sun should be peaking through the surrounding trees. On arriving at the spot, I instantly knew that the bluebell coverage was better than previous years visits.

The early morning sun creating great light and shade with shadows contrasting against the vibrant spring colour of the bluebells. Capturing this shot made the early start all the more worth it, but I will definitely be back next year looking to bettering it.