Picture Story

I walked through my garden enjoying the fall colors and taking pictures, especially close- ups of leaves and hoar frost, when I saw that my hortensia had these leaves where only the sceleton of the leaves was left. I had a closer look and realized that this would make for interesting structures. With a dark background of the thuja hedge it really worked out fine. I took several shots from several different angles, but this is the one that turned out best.