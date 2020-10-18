User Icon
You are at:»»»Michelbach le Bas, France by Constanze Richerdt
Macro & Close up Assignment

Michelbach le Bas, France by Constanze Richerdt

By on 0 Comments

Michelbach le Bas, France by Constanze Richerdt
Views: 851

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I walked through my garden enjoying the fall colors and taking pictures, especially close- ups of leaves and hoar frost, when I saw that my hortensia had these leaves where only the sceleton of the leaves was left. I had a closer look and realized that this would make for interesting structures. With a dark background of the thuja hedge it really worked out fine. I took several shots from several different angles, but this is the one that turned out best.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®