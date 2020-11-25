Michelbach Le Bas, France by Constanze Richerdt

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I usually go on morning runs right before breakfast. The best times in the year are actually early mornings in autumn and winter. When it is just below zero, the air is crisp and some of the undulated landscape has a very thin layer of fog. So, this picture was taken on one of my runs early in the morning, last year. Unfortunately I did not have my good camera (a Nikon D750) with me because of the weight, but only my mobile phone. Even though, the picture the scene was breathtaking and I had to stop to take a shot. And now the picture looks as if someone painted it, instead of a regular photograph.