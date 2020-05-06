Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At the beginning of Spring, on a beautiful day, I captured this lovely orange hibiscus flower against the crisp blue of the sky, mixed with the movement of the white fluffy clouds behind the botanical. The colors of the flower and sky, in addition to the green of the leaves on the plant, just scream spring! In the spring, seeds take root and vegetation begins to grow. The weather is warmer, and often wetter. Animals wake or return from warmer climates, often with newborns. This image certainly represents spring to me!