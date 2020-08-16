All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was on my first my first trip to the landscape photographer's paradise, a.k.a. Death Valley National Park in California, and I was on the hunt for compelling, slightly abstract images of the famous Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes located within the park. The majority of this morning was spent searching for mid- to wide-angle shots of the dunes - with their sweeping lines as the dunes intersect each other across the dune field. Unfortunately, I could not quite get the shot I had visualized; the dunes are a fickle beast and aligning them to create a pleasing composition can be very challenging at times - especially when they are laden with footprints from previous visitors. Alas, with a few mediocre shots in the can, I decided to pack up and try again later that evening.

It was on the walk back to my car when I noticed the base of a particular dune that had yet to receive any direct sunlight and was getting the slightest amount of reflected light from a nearby dune. It was on this dune that I noticed the characteristic windswept lines in the sand that had yet to be disturbed; and I knew I had found my photo. I spent a few minutes framing up a composition that felt well-balanced in the size and shape of the lines and that was that. Not a technically complicated shot by any means, but as soon as I let go of my expectations and let the shot come to me instead of forcing a shot, I was able to capture something that I was truly satisfied with.