When I arrived at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes on this winter morning I was disappointed to see a clear, blue sky. I shouldn't have been. I love shooting sand dunes, and even without clouds there are still so many interesting shapes created by the sun, especially in winter when the sun is low in the sky. I thought I was going to have to crop out the sky in my shots and just focus on the shadows, but when sun came over the mountains the light crept over the dunes, creating beautiful, long, gentle shapes. My favorite shot turned out to be this wide angle view.