A six day trip to Death Valley was my first experience photographing the desert. What’s amazing about Death Valley is the diversity of landscapes it offers, and I was not expecting that. My favourite were the Mesquite sand dunes. Clean curves, beautiful patterns and lines and they can be photographed at different times of the day with all different but amazing results.