Shallow ponds and swampy areas are a favorite destination of mine for winter photography. The New England woodland landscape offers many of these frozen vernal ponds. The vegetation just below the surface produces an active environment of gasses and ever changing water levels which then creates countless abstract patterns.

This scene is not a closeup of the ice but actually an area of about 2 x 5 feet in total.

This frozen landscape captures the air bubbles and rhythmic patterns embedded in the ice to create a primordial soup of beauty and form. Just as I was about to photograph the scene a soft splash of morning sun skimmed across the ice adding depth and interest to the image.