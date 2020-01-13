Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A rare morning when everything aligned - the tide, the swell, the wind and the clouds, just not the phone alarm. There were a number of spots I was thinking of visiting but this was the quickest place to get to once I got out of bed and realized that it was going to be a special morning. This was not my first composition. I was photographing a nearby stack as the tide was falling and saw that the rock shelf and sand were catching the reflection. It was a good decision to move and change composition as this is one of my favorite image of this place so far.