This was taken in Spring after one of the wettest winters on record in California. The Merced river had breached its banks and flowed into the campgrounds and roadways. I have been visiting the park since I was a child and I have never seen so much water. I was at the swinging bridge just as the sun was rising. The water from Yosemite falls across the way was roaring as it crashed over the edge creating the only noise. The reflection was perfect. The blue and green colors in the shot make it one of my favorites.