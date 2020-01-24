Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Forests and woodlands is a new and quite challenging subject I have started to deal with in the last year. Still need a lot of practice but here is one that made me satisfied.

I took this picture on a rainy weekend a few weeks ago. My original intention was to shoot something else in the area but due to the heavy rainfalls I couldn't cross the stream so I had to change plans. I found this composition in the very last light after I had already decided to return to my car. Luckily I managed to take a few pictures of this moody atmosphere just before the sun went down behind the hills.