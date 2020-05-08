Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During quarantine, access to places for landscape photography was impossible. However, there are some opportunities that lie ahead of us and we did not pay proper attention to them. I live in a suburb of Athens and 100 meters from my house, I found a forest with a small stream that descends from the mountain of Penteli and creates an incredible landscape in the urban space. I designed the photo shoot in good weather so that there was the right lighting and in the morning, I would have more peace of mind. I was lucky that last night it had a light rain and increased the amount of water even for a while. I went into the water several times until I thought it gave me a good combination of water flow and the rest of the environment, so that the composition would give the feeling of natural beauty and spring awakening.

I used a fixed tripod for the Nikon d810 with the Tamron 24-70mm f2.8 USD. To keep the whole frame clean, I did the focus stacking technique with three different shots. At the same time, these shots were long exposure using a 10-stop HOYA screw neutral density filter. The capture data is f 11, speed 251 sec for each shot, ISO 64 and focal length 24mm. Because of each long exposure shot needs another equivalent shot for noise reduction, it makes the overall exposure quite long and increases the risk of something going wrong. For editing, I used Lightroom, Photoshop and Nik collection.