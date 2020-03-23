Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were going for a shot in the early morning of the sunrise over the purple heather. Once we where finished take pictures we walked around back to our car and got a bit lost as there where no real good markings. Suddenly we passed this lake and apparently we where in a zone not allowed to walk. But since we where there i took this beautiful shot with the reflection of the trees. It was that time of the day just after sunrise where everything is just peaceful and quiet with no harsh sun. If you like to go and capture the purple heather you should plan your visit last weeks of august.