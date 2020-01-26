Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mazatlán, Mexico is a gem of a place to visit with pleasant surprises around every corner. While shooting photos all afternoon in its historic and enchanting downtown I knew I wanted to catch the sunset at one of it’s most charming beaches along it’s famous “malecón” called “Olas Altas” or “High Waves”. The challenge I took upon myself was to find a new angle that didn’t just involve including sand and palm trees. I was looking for one that I hadn’t seen before. Getting anxious as I saw the sun getting lower and lower, I happened upon a curved staircase leading down to an overlook. This was it! I felt like the theme of nature and man made objects could be married. The waves of the Pacific ocean and a wavy staircase would be a nice juxtaposition. After a couple of test shots I allowed the sun to get just low enough to capture the golden glow on the wavy stairs. Next time I find myself in the same location, who know what other angles I’ll find. If you haven’t been to Mazatlán, make it your next destination! You won’t regret it!