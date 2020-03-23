Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken on new year's day, this photo represents new beginnings and reflecting on past times. I drove twenty-four miles on an early winter morning because there had been a snow storm the night before on New Years Eve. This sessions was completely unplanned, I had just decided that I wanted to take a landscape of the trees during a white out. As I walked over a wooden bridge I was in awe of the view. The water was still, and all was quiet on this winter morning. The timing was quite perfect since nobody was out in the woods after New Years eve. Really, a breathtaking scene to see such an emptiness.