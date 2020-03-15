Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

No other mountain on the planet might have been photographed more than the famous Matterhorn. Hence every time I set out to Riffelsee, above Zermatt village and just opposite of the mountain, in the freezing cold of autumn, I was hoping to catch a special moment. That evening, everything came together. The perfect stillness of the lake, the dramatic clouds and the sudden flare of the last sunlight of the day, setting the peak on fire, what else could one ask for.