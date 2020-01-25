Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Chugach Mountains are one of fourteen major mountain ranges in Alaska. The range is over 250 miles long and 60 miles wide and reaches elevations over 13,000 feet (Mount Marcus Baker, 13, 176 ft). Located along the northern Gulf of Alaska, these coastal mountains receive more snow than anywhere in the world spawning such behemoth glaciers as the Columbia, Bering, and Bagley Icefield.

This photo shows the central Chugach Mountains along the Matanuska Valley formed by the Matanuska Glacier and River. It was taken at 9:30 p.m. around the summer solstice when Southcentral Alaska gets over 20 hours of daylight. The drive along the Glenn Highway in this area is among the most scenic in Alaska, passing by numerous alpine peaks and valleys carved by glaciers from the last ice age. Today, many of the glacier have receded far up valley due to global warming.