Masua Beach, Sardinia, Italy by Salvatore D'Aietti
Masua Beach, Sardinia, Italy by Salvatore D’Aietti

Masua Beach, Sardinia, Italy by Salvatore D’Aietti
This photo was taken on the beach of Masua, this area is situated in the south west side of the island of Sardinia in Italy.
The weather conditions were very favorable in the sky there was a dense stratification of cirrus clouds which allowed a homogeneous distribution of the light, the sun which had just fallen beyond the horizon and the scenery had become perfect.
I used a Sony A7R III camera with a Canon 16-35mm F2.8 lens, an ND 64 filter and a shutter speed of 30 sec.

