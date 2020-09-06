All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Martin’s Beach is one of those places that you just fall in love with; it’s magical, it’s quiet and remote and it has the special ability of producing the best sunsets. It’s not a hard place to get to, in previous years it was closed to the public but now is accessible to everyone.

As always, what you need for a good sunset are clouds and some burn to light them up, but for this particular photo I went for a different view. I like that the sun was hiding behind the rock and I went for a long exposure shot, I was just starting to test some ND filters and I loved the painting style it gave to my pictures.

It’s an easy hike to the beach and the only things you’ll have to check are the weather before going and trying to go on a high tide night to get a shot with the rock. It’s one of those places that if you go once you’ll return to it forever.