Reflections Assignment

Maroon Bells, Colorado, USA by Joshua Snow

Maroon Bells, Colorado, USA by Joshua Snow
Sunset at the iconic Maroon Bells. Traditionally shot at sunrise, we just so happened to have been in the area around sunset hoping that the passing storm brought some fog and inversion to a nearby patch of Aspens, we lucked out on this one! Rain would start, and then stop, and start again. Luckily a few seconds between rainfall while this amazing sunset ensued allowed me to snap a photo! A rare moment where everything seemed to come together.

