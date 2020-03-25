Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunset at the iconic Maroon Bells. Traditionally shot at sunrise, we just so happened to have been in the area around sunset hoping that the passing storm brought some fog and inversion to a nearby patch of Aspens, we lucked out on this one! Rain would start, and then stop, and start again. Luckily a few seconds between rainfall while this amazing sunset ensued allowed me to snap a photo! A rare moment where everything seemed to come together.