Between London and Bristol the M4 motorway traverses the beautiful Marlborough downs near Swindon in Wiltshire. Having seen the ripe fields of rape seed oil plants in bloom I decided to leave the motorway and explore the landscape adjacent to the motorway. After a few wrong turns I eventually found the right country road which led to the particular fields which tempted me in the first place.

Over the next half-hour or so I walked through the landscape and managed to capture part of the scene which I had envisaged from the motorway although not quite the same view, the problem being the motorway obscured the best vantage point from my view. Somewhat ironic! But at least I was able to capture this view which although not quite what i had in mind is a close second and creates a wonderful natural gentle curve against the white and bright blue of the sky in vibrant yellow and green.