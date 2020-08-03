User Icon
Markarfljot, Sudurland, Iceland by Judith Kuhn

Views: 960

Since I saw aerial photos of Icelandic rivers for the first time, it was clear to me that I had to take pictures of them. I really love those abstract patterns. Black sediments from volcanic ash characterize the Markarfljót flood plain at the foot of Seljalandsfoss in southern Iceland. The river drains the Mýrdalsjökull and Eyjafjallajökull glaciers, where the blue color of the water comes from. The brownish tones come from the upper reaches of the river east of the Hekla volcano.

