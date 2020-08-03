All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Since I saw aerial photos of Icelandic rivers for the first time, it was clear to me that I had to take pictures of them. I really love those abstract patterns. Black sediments from volcanic ash characterize the Markarfljót flood plain at the foot of Seljalandsfoss in southern Iceland. The river drains the Mýrdalsjökull and Eyjafjallajökull glaciers, where the blue color of the water comes from. The brownish tones come from the upper reaches of the river east of the Hekla volcano.