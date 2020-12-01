











There is a certain amount of snobbishness when it comes to gear. But what is the harm in being curious about what someone else has? Mark Bauer lays out the kit he has and keeps no secrets Mark Bauer

A little while ago, someone posted a picture in a group on social media and another photographer asked what kit was used to capture it. Almost immediately, one or two others jumped on this and criticised them for asking such a ridiculous question. Why did they want to know? What difference does it make? What an idiot, don’t they realise that the equipment really doesn’t matter – it’s the photographer, not the camera that is important, and so on.

This was clearly a completely unfair reaction. What harm is there in simply being curious? Asking the question doesn’t mean the questioner assumed that the camera used was more important than the person who took it; they were probably just interested to know. I am genuinely interested in the kit that other photographers use; I like to know what their experience of using it is. Asking the question shouldn’t suggest that I intend to go out and buy the same camera in the hope that it will make me a better photographer. It just means that ...