The effects of the shutting down of a country are marked with unexpected consequences, including those to photographers. Mark Bauer details how this restriction of locations was something that inspired creative thinking Mark Bauer

As I write this, the UK is coming out of the lockdown imposed by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions have been eased and we can now travel anywhere in the country and stay overnight. Many pubs, restaurants and hotels are open again and we can get haircuts. This last measure was of huge relief to my family, who no longer feel they have to socially distance from me when we are seen together in public. Hopefully, the situation will continue to improve.

When the lockdown was at its peak, non-essential journeys were not allowed and we could only leave our houses for specific reasons, including once a day for exercise. This obviously had a big impact on landscape photographers, who now could only walk or cycle to locations for a photo shoot. For some people this meant ...