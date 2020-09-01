User Icon
You are at:»»»Mark Bauer • Lessons From Lockdown
Aperture

Mark Bauer • Lessons From Lockdown

By on 0 Comments

Mark Bauer • Lessons From Lockdown
Views: 1,221

Follow us

The effects of the shutting down of a country are marked with unexpected consequences, including those to photographers. Mark Bauer details how this restriction of locations was something that inspired creative thinking
Mark Bauer

As I write this, the UK is coming out of the lockdown imposed by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions have been eased and we can now travel anywhere in the country and stay overnight. Many pubs, restaurants and hotels are open again and we can get haircuts. This last measure was of huge relief to my family, who no longer feel they have to socially distance from me when we are seen together in public. Hopefully, the situation will continue to improve.

When the lockdown was at its peak, non-essential journeys were not allowed and we could only leave our houses for specific reasons, including once a day for exercise. This obviously had a big impact on landscape photographers, who now could only walk or cycle to locations for a photo shoot. For some people this meant ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 115

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Mark Bauer

Mark Bauer is one of the UK’s leading landscape photographers with work published worldwide. He is the author of 3 books, including ‘The Landscape Photography Workshop’ (with Ross Hoddinott).

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®