Picture Story

I love the quietness of the early morning and the soft light. Although on my way to the small forest near Mariënwaerdt to further develop myself into woodscapes I first stopped near the river the Linge. I was caught by this view, the beautiful soft pink light and the mist over the river the Linge.

In the post-processing I did a little bit of cropping and enhanced the mist on the water so it was more in line with how I experienced it. I hardly didn’t change the light / atmosphere as it was more or less the way it was.