User Icon
You are at:»»»Marienwaerdt, Beesd, Netherlands by Mark Goverde
Misty Landscape Assignment

Marienwaerdt, Beesd, Netherlands by Mark Goverde

By on 0 Comments

Marienwaerdt, Beesd, Netherlands by Mark Goverde
Views: 596

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I love the quietness of the early morning and the soft light. Although on my way to the small forest near Mariënwaerdt to further develop myself into woodscapes I first stopped near the river the Linge. I was caught by this view, the beautiful soft pink light and the mist over the river the Linge.

In the post-processing I did a little bit of cropping and enhanced the mist on the water so it was more in line with how I experienced it. I hardly didn’t change the light / atmosphere as it was more or less the way it was.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®