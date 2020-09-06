User Icon
Maria Gern Church, Berchtesgaden, Germany by Maja Bet
Idyllic scenery at the wonderful pilgrim church Maria Gern in the southeast of Bavaria, photo has been taken during last year's autumn trip to Austria and Germany. It is hard to believe that such places exist, not only in fairytales. The bavarian church surrounded by magnificent mountains with a view of the breathtaking Watzmann. The scenery has been captured afternoon waiting for sunset mission to get the spot with good light because it is just epic during the golden and blue hour. The weather has been changed every 15min, the glint of light highlighted clouds created fantastic shadows and gives mood to the capture. After some captures have been raining, but umbrella saved my tripod and camera. Being out in nature in such a beautiful place with a camera and a tripod is like a form of meditation for me, a peaceful and soothing experience that frees me from all worries. Nature’s wild spirit inspires me to photograph landscapes. My photography is an attempt to communicate intimate moments that "stir emotions and touch the spirit."

