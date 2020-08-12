All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While visiting Marco Island on the western coast of Florida a few years ago, I was excited for the opportunity to see the sun set over the water. Growing up in the mid-Atlantic, I've seen many great sunrises over the ocean, but few sunsets. The sky and clouds cooperated one evening to produce some really beautiful colors. The wet sand created a nice reflection of the orange and pink sky.

I captured some traditional sunset images and decided to try panning for the first time. I really liked the effect it created and captured this image after a few tries.

In addition to sunsets over the Gulf, Marco Island offers opportunities for shooting small islands and mangrove forests. It's also a great area to photograph shorebirds.