User Icon
You are at:»»»Marchairuz Pass, Vaud, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson
Spring Colours Assignment

Marchairuz Pass, Vaud, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson

By on 0 Comments

Marchairuz Pass, Vaud, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson
Views: 1,360

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In spring most of the mountain pastures get purple spots everywhere, they come from a wild orchids called "Orchis mascula", or in English known as "early-purple orchid".

This picture was taken on a bright sunny day where it was nearly impossible to take nice pictures of the orchids until I came across this group, under the shade of the trees which were creating nice lights in the background. It is accompanied by a great yellow gentian which is also very common in those pastures.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®