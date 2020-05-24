All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In spring most of the mountain pastures get purple spots everywhere, they come from a wild orchids called "Orchis mascula", or in English known as "early-purple orchid".

This picture was taken on a bright sunny day where it was nearly impossible to take nice pictures of the orchids until I came across this group, under the shade of the trees which were creating nice lights in the background. It is accompanied by a great yellow gentian which is also very common in those pastures.