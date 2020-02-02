Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This past summer, my wife and I were traveling along the east coast of Lake Michigan in our RV and wanted to photograph as many lighthouses along the way. This particular lighthouse was photographed at twilight on a very cloudy evening and at the last moment, the last light of the day began to show just above the horizon to give this image it's wonderful red color. I used to say that if it was an overcast sky that it wasn't going to be a great sunset. Now I never leave until all of the days last light is gone. The winters are very harsh along this coast and the lighthouses get covered in ice from the passing storms which would make for another spectacular image but with a totally different feel.