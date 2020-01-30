Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A night time visit to DUMBO Brooklyn with friends yields fantastic views of the Brooklyn, Manhattan bridges and lower Manhattan. After shooting at street level for an hour or two we tried to find access to the top of the West Elm Building. This historic building is a late 19th century coffee roasting facility and warehouse made out of brick. The original windows are brick archways and allow you beautiful views of both the bridges as you can see.The subtle lighting of the area required 15 second exposure to capture the lighting on the Manhattan Bridge.