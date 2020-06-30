All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Easter Sunday last year was gloriously sunny and warm everywhere in the UK except the Outer Hebrides. The weather on the west coast of Lewis, off the Scottish mainland, was truly abysmal with gusting winds and heavy rain throughout the day.

My visit to the Mangerstadh coincided with one of the many bursts of sideways rain, forcing me to work more quickly than I would have liked. I positioned my tripod to create as much separation as I could between the larger sea stacks and stood as close to the edge of the cliffs as I dared in the conditions to capture the waves battering the headland. The dark sky and mist added to the atmosphere.

The sky was sufficiently dark and menacing so a graduated filter was not required. I used a polariser to enhance the colour of the water which, along with a 0.6ND filter, also allowed me to lengthen the shutter speed and smooth some of swell.