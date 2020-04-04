Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had never visited Old Stone Fort state archaeological park, in middle Tennessee before. I knew there was a waterfall, but I was just looking to check another state park off of my list. The first waterfall I encountered was nice enough, but the light wasn't great. It was a good opportunity to try some different long exposure settings, so I was happy when I decided to finish. I was considering returning to my car and going to another park, but decided to complete the last half of the trail, just to see if there was anything else worth seeing. I discovered there were three more waterfalls and as luck would have it, I came upon the last waterfall right as the golden hour. I was amazed by how the light was hitting the trees, in the background, and reflecting on the water. This will now be one of my go to locations.