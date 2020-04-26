Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

For many decades, I had dreamed of visiting Yellowstone National Park and taking a photo just like this. However, it was not until 2019 that all the stars aligned, and a friend invited me to join him for a photoshoot in the Park during the last week of September. While some park visitors may dream of photographing the animals (bison, elk, pronghorn antelope, wolves, and more), I longed to explore those parts of the Park where "The Earth is Turned Inside Out" -- the place whose official name is "Mammoth Hot Springs."

Finally, on the fourth day of our tour, we reached the Upper Terrace of Mammoth Hot Springs. It was wonderful, and I got many great shots, but the collection of terraces I dreamed of photographing were nowhere in sight. “Oh,” he said, “those are in the Lower Terrace. You’ll have to come back and visit them tomorrow.” Indeed, I did, and what a wonderful day it was – with good light and gorgeous clouds.

At first glance, you might complain that this scene is just an unusual set of wet of terraces and not a waterfall at all. However, according to Wikipedia, the structure shown here is “a large complex of hot springs on a hill of travertine. It was created over thousands of years as hot water from the springs cooled and deposited calcium carbonate (over two tons flow into Mammoth each day in a solution)….Algae living in the warm pools have tinted the travertine shades of brown, orange, red, and green.” Don’t you wonder what it might look like in snow?