Picture Story

This photo was taken at Gordale Scar in Malham. It was once a glacier and what remains is a beautiful waterfalls and large hills on both sides. The weather was cloudy yet there was some breaks of blue sky comming through so I had to wait for those to dissapear to leave me with a dark and dramatic shot. For this image I didn't go for beautiful lighting because I didnt believe that it would've work for the scene. Insead I used the clouds to diffuse the light and cast even lighting across the frame. It was difficult to find a composition but ended up sticking with this one. I bracketed the shot and used an ND filter with a polarizor. Malham is a playground for photography and I'd deffinetaly recommend it to anyone. I'd either go during summer when the grass is nice and green or closer to winter when its a yellow, brown colour. Its a tourist site, so I made sure to wake up at about 6:45 to get it all to myself.